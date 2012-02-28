After a few rough years and with heavy hearts we had to sell our apartment last summer (long, bad story). We received an offer that gave us 30 days to get out. We searched our favourite Montreal neighbourhoods to no avail - then stumbled on a home in the Hudson countryside, 40 minutes away. We took a chance and leapt. Last week I was walking Panda and I took this picture - I still can't believe we live here. Grateful every day. It is most definitely our favourite place on earth.