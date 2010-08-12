I recently did some work for the Cranberry Marketing Committee. During that engagement, I proposed the idea of naming their portal 'Cran Central Station.' That name was never used, so I've had the idea for this logo in my head ever since. Figured it was time to get it out!

I started with some stock of the locomotive to get me rolling and edited it quite a bit and added the other elements of the logo.

This is obviously a grunge version of the logo.