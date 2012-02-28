Chris Mizen

James and the Giant Peach cover

Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen
  • Save
James and the Giant Peach cover book cover peaches hand made type 3d type roald dahl
Download color palette

A close up of a shortlisted book cover design for James and the Giant Peach for last year's Penguin Student Design Awards.

For more information and more images click here!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen

More by Chris Mizen

View profile
    • Like