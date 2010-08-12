Danny Outlaw

DAY 1 of 30 Days of Fun

I decided that for the next 30 days I was going to re-design something for fun. Today, I redesigned the video player for the Wistia App. http://wistia.com/

I will eventually post the full PSDs on Outlaw Design Blog.

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
