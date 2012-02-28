Awaken Design Company

UofTaste 2.0 Website & eCommerce

This is a 2.0 upgrade for one of our existing clients. We're basically taking the old website that we did for them last year and reinventing it to better suit the direction the company has taken since it's start.

We're really excited to showcase this site in full within the coming month!

http://www.awakendesigncompany.com

