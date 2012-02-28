Nicholas Moegly

Vector Landscape

Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly
  • Save
Vector Landscape vector landscape grunge cloud mountain moegly vector landscape
Download color palette

Working on creating a vector landscape for the new site of the company I work for. Elements in the landscape will be dynamic and animated with JQuery, so I'm really excited to get it finished.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Nicholas Moegly
Nicholas Moegly

More by Nicholas Moegly

View profile
    • Like