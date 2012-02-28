Gilbert Pellegrom

Dev7studios Logo

Gilbert Pellegrom
Gilbert Pellegrom
  • Save
Dev7studios Logo logo new font handwriting dev7studios
Download color palette

I'm no logo designer, but I've finally come up with a Dev7studios logo design I think I like. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Gilbert Pellegrom
Gilbert Pellegrom

More by Gilbert Pellegrom

View profile
    • Like