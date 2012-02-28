Pedro Borges

My Wedding Invitation Concept

wedding invitation
My time is coming... I plan to soon be married to the most wonderful girl in the world!

You can see the whole work, cover and back, at http://goo.gl/cN5E4.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
