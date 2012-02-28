This was one of the first portraits I ever drew as a child. My grandpap sat for me in his home one afternoon in 2000 while I drew him - as he slowly fell asleep. Retired Seargent Major in the U.S. Army, 20 years of R.O.T.C. in the Memphis City Schools, champion bowler, and self-taught oil painter, and calligrapher. He was my best/worst art critic until his passing about 5 years ago. Everything I showed him was great, "BUT..." it could always be better. He passed that trait onto my mother ;) also. This drawing has not be well preserved much to my chagrin. I thought what better way to get reaquainted with the drawing and with Grandpap's perfectionism than to revisit him over a decade later with a completely new set of tools.