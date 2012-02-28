Gregory Grigoriou

Edge2

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Hire Me
  • Save
Edge2 badge shield crest edge logo
Download color palette

Another look for the EDGE program logo design.

7d6bae030a6a23a81325a24b8c89e084
Rebound of
Edge
By Gregory Grigoriou
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gregory Grigoriou

View profile
    • Like