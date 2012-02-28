Chris Radford

Churchapp Soical Icons

Chris Radford
Chris Radford
  • Save
Churchapp Soical Icons
Download color palette

A series of social icons to link from http://churchapp.co.uk to the various related social sites.

The icons used are Picons.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Chris Radford
Chris Radford

More by Chris Radford

View profile
    • Like