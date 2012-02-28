Nihad Nasupovic

Drei Seen Land Box

Drei Seen Land Box dirt grunge 3d rendering texture model game level map pack minimalistic helvetica bebas 70s retro
Hey ho! Here is the texture mapped onto the box. I'm going to make 4 variations for every map pack. Done with Illustrator, Photoshop and Cinema 4d.

