The Iron Giant

HIIIII,
I would like to know what you think about that ?
I just started a blog on movie (http://www.alexisleto.com/instacritique/) and I would like to create some design around that.
So this idea is to put in the middle in little an object/thing that you will understand when you will see the movie.
Don't hesitate to tell me what you think about it ?
Is it a good idea ? Is it well done ? Don't hesitate !
Thank you and have a great day.

Posted on Apr 17, 2018
