Wilson Semilio

Signature Stamp

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
Signature Stamp signature simonstamp rubber stamp ink wood simons stamps rubber stamp jmn
Download color palette

I totally recommend Simon's Stamps for custom made rubber stamps with wooden handles. This is how mine looks :) Couldn't be happier with the result!

http://www.simonstamp.com/

4c1e265ca024cc7fc692762b689ad7b5
Rebound of
My Signature
By Wilson Semilio
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like