Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves

Germana Veriato

Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves
Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves
  • Save
Germana Veriato interior design rustic eroded typography typographic font texture old look
Download color palette

Another part of an identity I'm working on for Germana Veriato, interior designer, better known as my sister.

7877d2a96534358eacfd035292f0bd0c
Rebound of
Germana Veriato
By Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves
Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves

More by Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves

View profile
    • Like