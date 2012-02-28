Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves

Germana Veriato

Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves
Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves
Germana Veriato interior design rustic eroded typography typographic font texture old look
Working on a visual identity for Germana Veriato, interior designer, better know as my sister. An inside job.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves
Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves

    Like