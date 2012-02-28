PrabhakaranG

Chat Application - Logo Design

PrabhakaranG
PrabhakaranG
  • Save
Chat Application - Logo Design application logo design chat app
Download color palette

Logo Designed for a Chat application, if any one interested in buying this feel free to contact me. Thanks

Note: Color will be added based on client request

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
PrabhakaranG
PrabhakaranG

More by PrabhakaranG

View profile
    • Like