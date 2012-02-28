Holger Sindbaek

Timeless

ui buttons skype iphone interface user interface ux user experience app ios apple mobile design
An app me and my group are working on at the moment. It's a new take on a day-planner/calendar. Check it out and give it a like at Ti.meless.me and we'll develop it further and release it to the app store.

