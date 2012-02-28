Sacha Greif

Animated Drop-down

Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif
  • Save
Animated Drop-down pt sans dropdown menu button gif animation
Download color palette

Wish I knew how to animate the sidebar expanding and collapsing as well…

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif

More by Sacha Greif

View profile
    • Like