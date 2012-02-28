Josh Green

My Social Icons

Josh Green
Josh Green
  • Save
My Social Icons round social twitter facebook pinterest rss google plus tumblr icons
Download color palette

This is my version of the surplus number of social media icon packs out there

PSD here http://cl.ly/FKlA

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Josh Green
Josh Green

More by Josh Green

View profile
    • Like