Carolina Kaucher

Typewriter mark

Carolina Kaucher
Carolina Kaucher
  • Save
Typewriter mark logo green typewriter translator llustration vector paper type logotype identity logotipo brand logodesign initials illustration letter branding design writer translation editing
Download color palette

Mark for a logo I'm working on for a client who runs her own Translation Studio.
SP. are her initials.

Carolina Kaucher
Carolina Kaucher

More by Carolina Kaucher

View profile
    • Like