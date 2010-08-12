Blankenship

CSS3 Polaroid

CSS3 Polaroid css3 code helvetica neue
background: #fff;
border-radius: 1px;
-moz-border-radius: 1px;
-webkit-border-radius: 1px;
padding: 4px 4px 13px 4px;
box-shadow: 0 1px 3px rgba(0,0,0,.2), 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.1);
-moz-box-shadow: 0 1px 3px rgba(0,0,0,.2), 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.1);
-webkit-box-shadow: 0 1px 3px rgba(0,0,0,.2), 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.1);

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
