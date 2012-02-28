Ryan Hamrick

STL
Not sure I have one absolute favorite place on Earth (yet), but St. Louis is definitely one of my favorite places.

I'm originally from there and most of my family still lives in the greater STL area, so that's part of it.

Otherwise, it's just a beautiful city, and if you put Imo's Pizza just about anywhere in the world, that would probably be my favorite place. If you've had it, you know what I'm talking about.

Rebound of
What's your favorite place on Earth?
By Dribbble
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
