Don Jones

Add Notes Box

Don Jones
Don Jones
  • Save
Add Notes Box feedback
Download color palette

This is for a small project I'm working on. Users will be able to add notes to an image to provide feedback. The the delete button only shows up if it is an existing note, not a new one. Looking for some feedback. Are the button colors ok? Overall look?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Don Jones
Don Jones

More by Don Jones

View profile
    • Like