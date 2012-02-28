Nathan Pitman

Before the form is rolled down

Here's how this area of the page looks before the user clicks on 'Check Availability'.

As mentioned previously I think it might actually be smarter to do away with the form roll down entirely and make the purple 'solid' and have it as a 'header' for the block rather than a header/button combo.

Thoughts?

Graceful s1 still
Rebound of
Degradation
By Nathan Pitman
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
