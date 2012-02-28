The Skins Factory

Radio Buttons & Check Boxes - Red Edition

Radio Buttons & Check Boxes - Red Edition black taskbar touchscreen interaction design icon exopc design user interface design gui red user interface ui the skins factory
The Red Edition.

A look at some touchscreen elements created for the EXO UI 2.0 user interface we created.

© EXOPC. All Rights Reserved.

You can view our website at: http://www.theskinsfactory.com

We design extraordinary apps, websites, & brand identities.
