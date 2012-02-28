Soma. Happiness in Pills

Inspirado no belíssimo livro: "Admirável Mundo Novo" escrito por Aldous Huxley em 1932 (POR)

Inspirated by the gorgeous book "Brave New World" writen by Aldous Huxley in 1932 (ENG)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(POR) Da série MSIE {Criar um ícone a cada dia}. Ícones variados a cada dia para expressar meus dias na agência, em casa ou de folga no interior.

(ENG) From the serie MSIE {Make Some Icon Everyday}. A group of icons designed to express some detailed part of my life at the agency, at home and even in my free time by the countryside.