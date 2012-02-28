Henrique Iamarino

Soma. Happiness in Pills

Inspirado no belíssimo livro: "Admirável Mundo Novo" escrito por Aldous Huxley em 1932 (POR)
Inspirated by the gorgeous book "Brave New World" writen by Aldous Huxley in 1932 (ENG)

(POR) Da série MSIE {Criar um ícone a cada dia}. Ícones variados a cada dia para expressar meus dias na agência, em casa ou de folga no interior.

(ENG) From the serie MSIE {Make Some Icon Everyday}. A group of icons designed to express some detailed part of my life at the agency, at home and even in my free time by the countryside.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
