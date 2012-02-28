Dani Ward

The Girl On Fire - WIP

Dani Ward
Dani Ward
  • Save
The Girl On Fire - WIP the hunger games katniss katniss everdeen catching fire mockingjay suzanne collins hand-lettering lettering calligraphy fire flame fir pencil sketch
Download color palette

I've been wanting to get back to doing small personal projects again. Finally bit the bullet last night and thought I'd work on something related to the books I'm (re)reading right now. Eventually this will read "The Girl on Fire" but I wanted to focus on the "fire" part. Obviously, having difficulty with the "e" and I welcome any input whatsoever.

Dani Ward
Dani Ward

More by Dani Ward

View profile
    • Like