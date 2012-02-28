TJ Cosgrove

Fully Loaded hammer crowbar chainsaw cricket bat knife kitchen sledge
More elements for the USS project. Hoping to screen print these on some items, or possible have them made into stamps/vinyl window shapes!

I think they are proportionately scaled, to me they look right, what do you think?

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
