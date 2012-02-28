Hartwig Salzer

The High Line - NYC

Hartwig Salzer
Hartwig Salzer
  • Save
The High Line - NYC rebound typography type vintage-style high line empire state building city manhattan new york
Download color palette

That's my favorite place in NYC! The High Line!

I shot this picture last winter.
The Vintage-Effect was created with PS.

E506e575e3970ac471443072b825e7b6
Rebound of
What's your favorite place on Earth?
By Dribbble
Hartwig Salzer
Hartwig Salzer

More by Hartwig Salzer

View profile
    • Like