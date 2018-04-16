Gil

Ring Road

Ring Road norway iceland landing page car nature design ux ui
'Sup guys

I saw this picture on unsplash and couldn't help myself but to do something with it. Playing around with gotham and circular together. More client work coming soon!

Have a great week guys! Peace ✌️

Thanks a ton to everyone that has checked out the classes or has supported me in the last years, you guys are the best!

Posted on Apr 16, 2018
