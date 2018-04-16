🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
'Sup guys
I saw this picture on unsplash and couldn't help myself but to do something with it. Playing around with gotham and circular together. More client work coming soon!
Have a great week guys! Peace ✌️
