Armando Sotoca

Magic Icon

Armando Sotoca
Armando Sotoca
Hire Me
  • Save
Magic Icon magic icon fireworks circle
Download color palette

Another project we're developing and designing right now at the studio ^^;

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Armando Sotoca
Armando Sotoca
Always open to new challenges 🦖
Hire Me

More by Armando Sotoca

View profile
    • Like