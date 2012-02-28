Gene Volkov

iBelong logo + lettering

Gene Volkov
Gene Volkov
  • Save
iBelong logo + lettering lettering logo logotype apple
Download color palette

Just finished a logo for an Apple accessories store. The subheading says: “sweets for your apple”.

Regarding the lettering, I wanted to make a humanistic type like Myriad or PT Sans, but with that type of g.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Gene Volkov
Gene Volkov

More by Gene Volkov

View profile
    • Like