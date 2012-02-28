Jan Markeljc

Personal Portfolio (WIP 2)

Jan Markeljc
Jan Markeljc
  • Save
Personal Portfolio (WIP 2) portfolio m liquid markeljc 3d icon photoshop
Download color palette

Redone the liquid over the logo. I think it looks much better now. What do you think?

B4ca8af40a4d00b9cf44b1283f159389
Rebound of
Personal Portfolio (WIP)
By Jan Markeljc
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jan Markeljc
Jan Markeljc
Founder of Koncepted & partner at Partyhat.

More by Jan Markeljc

View profile
    • Like