Pine Lodge Inn Sign

Pine Lodge Inn Sign logo sign plexiglass backlit led front desk
well this is not new or anything...
little over a year but i wanted to show it anyways..hope thats ok folks :)

it’s sandblasted in plexiglass and backlit with LEDs and hangs behind the front desk at the Pine Lodge Inn, Port Sydney, Muskoka.
www.pinelodgeinn.com

oh and to clarify i did the logo...not the actual sign : )

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
