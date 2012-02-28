Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have 2 Dribbble invites to share guys ! ;)
If interested, please send me a link to your portfolio or some sample works to hello (at) julienlavallee (dot) com or just tweet me http://twitter.com/julienlavallee
I'll choose a winner soon ! Apply also here if you want.