Brian White

Developmental Icons 2

Brian White
Brian White
Hire Me
  • Save
Developmental Icons 2 icon icons vector illustrator
Download color palette

Added some gears to match the logo...

7374a4fc29df843d24f0e0ddff5c9bee
Rebound of
Developmental Icons
By Brian White
View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Brian White
Brian White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian White

View profile
    • Like