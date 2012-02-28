DE BOCK Arnaud

Eyesclosed

Eyesclosed comics strip drawing giraffe sophie dust
This is a sample of a new page of "plasta", my wip comics strip.
You can see more pages here :
http://debock.net84.net/index.php?/comic-strip/plasta/

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
