Hello Dribbble!

Hello Dribbble!
I just wanted to say "Hello" to everyone around here, before I actually start posting. I love Character Design and Illustrations, especially all kinds of cute little Creatures, Robots and Aliens :) Thanks again to Michal Tuschl for inviting me. See you!

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
