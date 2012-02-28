Pascal Schmidt

Reach for the stars

Pascal Schmidt
Pascal Schmidt
  • Save
Reach for the stars hands artwork pascal schmidt schmydt reach for the stars discovery sky cloud castle stone hands illustration
Download color palette

Personal artwork about dreamscape consisting of hands in the sky. A castle built on stone hands in the clouds being discovered by an explorer. The stone hands seem to reach for the stars.

Full image: http://www.pascal-schmidt.com/project_reach_for_the_stars.shtml

Pascal Schmidt
Pascal Schmidt

More by Pascal Schmidt

View profile
    • Like