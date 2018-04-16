Siow Jun

When your brain is on cruise control

Siow Jun
Siow Jun
Hire Me
  • Save
When your brain is on cruise control motion graphic retro cruise starbucks gif drive car brain
Download color palette
  1. brain.gif
  2. final.gif

Made a GIF for Starbucks Asia-Pacific, promoting their new Green Tea Cheesecake Cream Frappuccino®.

AD: Daniel Aung

See attached for the final version (Spoiler: It's a little more brainy and less cute).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2018
Siow Jun
Siow Jun
Designing illustration systems.
Hire Me

More by Siow Jun

View profile
    • Like