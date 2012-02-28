Jun-Yi Lee

Actor biographies (facing page)

Jun-Yi Lee
Jun-Yi Lee
  • Save
Actor biographies (facing page) editorial layout magazine
Download color palette

This is a part of the page facing it. Feedback appreciated!

9d37ffcec10782cbe33adaca1cead1a7
Rebound of
Actor biographies
By Jun-Yi Lee
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jun-Yi Lee
Jun-Yi Lee

More by Jun-Yi Lee

View profile
    • Like