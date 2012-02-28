Sophie Clark

Baby Junior - new changes

Baby Junior - new changes
@Alen, I have made changes to the logo, with some trouble. (I'm just not that good I guess.)

At least the icon feels more centered.
I just cant see it objectively anymore, so any thoughts will be appreciated! :) I need to send the client my final changes tomorrow..

Thanks!

Baby Junior - almost there!
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
