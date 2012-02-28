Free wallpapers

Lewis King

I love Clear. It’s my favourite app on my phone right now and I use it every single day. The interface is beautiful. So beautiful, in fact that I wanted to create some simple wallpapers for my devices.

I have included a total of 7 colour variations and you can download them for desktop, iPad & iPhone at:

http://blog.lewisking.net/post/18404049007/clear-inspired-wallpapers

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
