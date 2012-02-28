Wes Oudshoorn

Gigger.me logo

Wes Oudshoorn
Wes Oudshoorn
  • Save
Gigger.me logo logo type plectrum music red
Download color palette

So here's a logotype I did for a side project I'm working on with some amazing developers. Right now, the whole project was done with Twitter Bootstrap, but we're sinking that ship and starting all over with some nice mobile first, responsive design.

More coming up, stay tuned!

ps: sorry for thee shiny thingy on the background, it might have been the finishing touch that wasn't needed.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Wes Oudshoorn
Wes Oudshoorn
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Wes Oudshoorn

View profile
    • Like