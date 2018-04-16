The Right Time - Illustration Storytelling

It’s Monday Dribbblers 😎



Hope you had a great weekend! I found some of my old sketches while cleaning my archives on Saturday. I was pretty surprised to see how my hobbies turned into my design career. I bet you definitely have a story that you always remember and connect with “how you actually started.” Isn’t it? If not, just think about it.



Due to lack of time, I couldn’t able to make illustrations, fine arts, or even sketching human anatomy for more than 9 years, and ever since I moved into the world of user experience & product design field. But Yesterday, I really felt like sketching, again. You won’t believe, “the magic happened after 32 rounds of free hand drawings on paper.” haha! Yeah, it’s so true. But I kinda loved it.



So I thought of converting the drawing into a digital version of illustration for today’s dribbble shot; can be used for a landing page, book cover design, postcard design, or even a wall frame.



The concept for this illustration is about time. Everyone waits for something, and so my beautiful lady does; the waiting. She has been waiting for something more than 3 decades, and still says, “Müvəqqəti Vaxt - Waiting for the right time to come”.



I thought of putting this kind of illustrations into a different project, and I would rather call it product storytelling. Because, every illustration has its own story. We don’t make an illustration just for the shake of making it. Do we?

That’s all for now. I’ll upload more shots afterwards.

