Peter Becker

Bavaria, Germany, Hochfelln

Peter Becker
Peter Becker
  • Save
Bavaria, Germany, Hochfelln germany bavaria bayern chiemgau hochfelln halleluja sog i
Download color palette

I took this photo on a trip in October 2011. I love it to be on top of a mountain because It’s a really quiet place, and it’s only the wind who tells some stories :)
Large Version

E506e575e3970ac471443072b825e7b6
Rebound of
What's your favorite place on Earth?
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Peter Becker
Peter Becker

More by Peter Becker

View profile
    • Like