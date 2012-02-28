Sascha Preuß - bubblefriends

Business Card1

Sascha Preuß - bubblefriends
Sascha Preuß - bubblefriends
  • Save
Business Card1 character design business card good bad police
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!
My first post is my new business card I am working on.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Sascha Preuß - bubblefriends
Sascha Preuß - bubblefriends

More by Sascha Preuß - bubblefriends

View profile
    • Like