Jānis Kormis

Logo Concept

Jānis Kormis
Jānis Kormis
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Concept logo
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Jānis Kormis
Jānis Kormis
Few snapshots of my design work.
Hire Me

More by Jānis Kormis

View profile
    • Like