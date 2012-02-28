Andre Rodrigues

thank you
Hi, This is my first shot! A big thank you to Thomaz Cardoso, a very talented designer, who introduced me to Dribbble. I am quite excited to be on board. I have been following this community for over a year and it's an honor to be a part of this massive network of talent.

The type is a modification of the Samarkhand font, arranged in a very sufi like style. Whereas the background is more a Japanese watercolour sumi'e style.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
